1927 ~ 2020
LaRue Holbrook Argyle passed away peacefully June 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter Susan Merrill. She was 92. LaRue was born on December 24, 1927 in West Point, Davis County, Utah to Sarah McFerson and Clifford Joseph Holbrook.
She attended school in California and Utah and graduated from Davis High School in Bountiful, Utah. After graduation she attended Utah State University and from there went to work for the genealogy department of the church. In 1947 she worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company.
On April 13, 1950 she married Dean Corbett Argyle in the Salt Lake Temple. She is the Mother of six children. Four daughters and two sons.
LaRue was a devoted church member. She served in the Primary and the Relief Society for many years. With her husband they served a full time mission to Adelaide, Australia as Public Relation Missionaries. She worked in the Salt Lake, Bountiful, and Idaho Falls temples for 22 years. LaRue with her husband Dean served in the Presidency of the LDS Family History Center from 1995 - 1998. They also served for two and a half years as hosting missionaries for the Public Affairs Department of the church.
LaRue is survived by her six children. Susan (James) Merrill, Beverly (Eric) Yarger, Von, Scott, Lori (Kevin) Packard and Nancy Argyle. Her posterity includes 20 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, her parents and three brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Bountiful Cemetery at 2224 S. 200 W. Bountiful, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
LaRue Holbrook Argyle passed away peacefully June 16, 2020 at the home of her daughter Susan Merrill. She was 92. LaRue was born on December 24, 1927 in West Point, Davis County, Utah to Sarah McFerson and Clifford Joseph Holbrook.
She attended school in California and Utah and graduated from Davis High School in Bountiful, Utah. After graduation she attended Utah State University and from there went to work for the genealogy department of the church. In 1947 she worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company.
On April 13, 1950 she married Dean Corbett Argyle in the Salt Lake Temple. She is the Mother of six children. Four daughters and two sons.
LaRue was a devoted church member. She served in the Primary and the Relief Society for many years. With her husband they served a full time mission to Adelaide, Australia as Public Relation Missionaries. She worked in the Salt Lake, Bountiful, and Idaho Falls temples for 22 years. LaRue with her husband Dean served in the Presidency of the LDS Family History Center from 1995 - 1998. They also served for two and a half years as hosting missionaries for the Public Affairs Department of the church.
LaRue is survived by her six children. Susan (James) Merrill, Beverly (Eric) Yarger, Von, Scott, Lori (Kevin) Packard and Nancy Argyle. Her posterity includes 20 grandchildren and 50 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, her parents and three brothers.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Bountiful Cemetery at 2224 S. 200 W. Bountiful, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 18, 2020.