Laura Bess Stephensen
1927 ~ 2019
LAURA BESS STEPHENSEN, 91, passed peacefully April 4, 2019. Laura was born Aug. 20, 1927 to Archie Edward Bess and Rose Butterfield Bess. Preceded in death by her parents, Jack Q. Stephensen (Husband), Scott R Stephensen (Son), Ashley Argyle (Granddaughter), Glen Brown (Son-in-Law), and her 8 siblings. Survived by children Sharon (Gary) Argyle, Sharleen Brown, Jackie (Don) Swan, Jeff R. (Denise F.) Bowden, Bret J. (Jackie) Stephensen, 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, Keith Bowden (Brother-in-Law), and many nieces and nephews. Visitation with family and friends will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11:00 am - 12:30 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Pkwy (10600 S), South Jordan, UT. Graveside dedication at 1:00pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E (Dimple Dell Rd) 10600 S, Sandy, UT. For a full obituary, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 11, 2019