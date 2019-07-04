Home

Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Laura Ellen Alley


1923 - 2019
Laura Ellen Alley Obituary
Laura "Peggy" Alley
1923 ~ 2019
Laura Ellen Alley, 96, passed away after a long life lived on June 28, 2019. She was born in Bancroft, Idaho on February 19, 1923 to George and Henrietta Johnson Alley. She is survived by many family members and friends who were like family to her.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 beginning at Noon at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple in Salt Lake City. A visitation will be held prior to services beginning at 10:30AM. Interment to follow at Salt Lake City Cemetery. For full obituary please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News from July 4 to July 5, 2019
