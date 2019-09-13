Home

Peel Funeral Home
8525 West 2700 South
Magna, UT 84044
(801) 250-2624
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Peel Funeral Home
8525 W. Magna Main St. (2700 S.).
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Green Cemetery
9200 W. 3500 S
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Webster Center
8952 W. Magna Main St.
1932 - 2019
Laura Jo McDermaid Obituary
Laura Jo McDermaid
1932 ~ 2019
Laura Jo was 87 years old when she peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City on September 3, 1932.
She grew up in Magna, Utah and was a graduate of Cyprus High School, class of 1950. She married Ted McDermaid on February 22, 1952. As an Air Force wife she loved to travel and was able to live all over the world; Japan, Hawaii, Washington DC, California, South Dakota and Nebraska. She moved back to Magna in 1971, and became very active in community service. She joined the Order of the Eastern Star in 1972 and became Worthy Grand Matron in 2001. She was President of Women's Democratic Club of Utah, President of Magna Community Council and President of Magna Chamber of Commerce.
She loved sports, riding in fast cars, motorcycles, reading, new adventures and was always willing to engage in her views on politics.
Special thanks to all her dear friends, too many to mention, that have been there through health and sickness with support and friendship to encourage her on her next journey.
She is survived by her son, Drew McDermaid and his spouse, Lucy, residing in Mesquite, Nevada; her son Todd McDermaid and his girlfriend, Tracy Lomax, residing in Magna, Utah; two grandchildren, Kyle McDermaid and his spouse, Ashley, residing in Reno, Nevada, and Caroline McDermaid and her fiancé, Taylor Sexton, residing in Reno, Nevada; one great grandchild, Elliott McDermaid and another on the way, Ivy McDermaid.
A visitation will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. Magna Main St. (2700 S.). Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Pleasant Green Cemetery, 9200 W. 3500 S., and a Celebration of Life will be held from 2:30- 5 p.m. Tuesday following graveside services at the Webster Center, 8952 W. Magna Main St. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Webster Center, Magna Community Council, or the Magna Chamber of Commerce.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 13, 2019
