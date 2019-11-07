|
|
Laura Lee Talbot Smolka
1958 - 2019
Laura (Lori) Lee Talbot Smolka passed away at age 61 of cancer on November 4, 2019. Lori was the daughter of Elden and Sidney Talbot. She married Joseph Dan Smolka. She dedicated her life in service to her church, her community, and her family-especially her 5 children.
See full obituary, and viewing/funeral information at https://www.larkinmortuary.com/obituaries/.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Utah Special Olympics. https://give.specialolympics.org/page/contribute/utah19
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 7, 2019