Laura Mae Penrose Pace born May 26, 1926 passed away May 7, 2019 after a brief illness. She is the daughter of Wallace H. Penrose and Laura Kay Penrose. She is the beloved mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and great-great grandmother of a large posterity who adore her (100 and she knew them all by name).

Laura Mae is the wife of G. Arnold Pace. She loves music, plays the piano and sang in radio & T. V. programs, church productions, funerals and choirs since she was a young girl. Laura Mae sang with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square for 22 years. She also loved to sew and was always working on her next project. She was dedicated, compassionate and fiercely loyal. She served in the Bountiful Temple for over 15 years. She thought we were all "wonderful," but she had a hard time accepting compliments about herself. She is a hero and anchor to her family and we will miss her terribly.

Nothing means more to her than her family except the Gospel of Jesus Christ, which she believes are eternally connected. She is the mother of 5 children: Rebecca Ann (Becci) Stallings (Richard), A. LeGrand (Buddy) Richards (Cindy), Anita Todd (Gordon), Gordon Pace (Jana) and Shane Pace (Stephanie). She was preceded in death by both of her parents, her sister Darlene Nielsen and infant brother Johnny Penrose. She is survived by her husband Arn, her children and her two brothers Wallace and Russell Penrose.

A viewing will be held Friday May 10 at Russon Mortuary , 295 North Main, Bountiful 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the LDS Fourth Ward chapel Saturday May 11 at 100 East 1400 South Bountiful at 11:00 a.m. with a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45 at the church prior to the service. Interment will be at the Bountiful Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

