1920 ~ 2020

Laura P. Webber, 100, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2020, after living an extraordinary life of service and involvement. She was preceded in death by her good husband, Milton A. Webber, and her eleven siblings. Although Laura had no children, she was a passionate supporter of her many nieces and nephews, as well as their children and grandchildren. Her encouragement and kindness often served as a buttress against the difficulties of this world, and helped many find the courage to press forward with hope and faith.

Laura was born May 26, 1920, in Cowley, Wyoming, to Alma Henry and Annie E. Peterson. She was the tenth of twelve children. She married Milt on August 17, 1942, in the Salt Lake Temple. Laura was active in the LDS Church her entire life and served in many callings, but never let a calling deter her from serving anyone in need. Laura and Milt lived for 16 years in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They then lived briefly in Logan, Utah, before moving to Salt Lake City. After a lifetime of work, Laura retired from the University of Utah, where she worked in the graduate records office under the aegis of Sterling M. McMurrin.

Private services were held Friday, December 4, at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, where Laura was interned next to Milt. Special thanks to all who cared for - and cared about - this remarkable woman.



