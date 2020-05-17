|
|
Lauramay N. Baxter
1926 ~ 2020
Lauramay Nebeker Baxter, 93, passed away peacefully May 12, 2020. She was born to Hazelton Raleigh Nebeker and Florence Gertrude Kearl on August 13, 1926 in Laketown, Utah. She loved to tell stories of her life at Bear Lake.
She graduated from South High School at the age of 16 and then went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Sociology from the University of Utah, later earning a graduate certificate in Social Work. She started working for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in June 1948 for the Relief Society General Board, Child Welfare and Social Services department as a case worker. A year later she was offered the position of director, a position she held for 7 ½ years. During her time as director, the program expanded greatly including the development of the Indian Placement Program. She worked closely with the general president of the Relief Society Belle Spafford and loved her employment there. She enjoyed participating in social work activities and through those activities she met her husband Dean. After just six weeks of dating, they were married on November 23, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. Later she returned to employment with the State of Utah in social work, and enjoyed 24 years of service working in the adoption field, retiring in 1987.
She was active in church service, and especially enjoyed serving in Relief Society. She was an avid Bridge player, and continued to play until late in her life. She enjoyed being with and helping her two children and four grandchildren and being involved in every aspect of their lives. She often could be found at activities they were involved in including concerts, plays and sporting events. Her great-grandchildren in later years continued to bring a smile to her face.
She is survived by her daughter, Kriste Hales and Kriste's husband Frank and daughter Sue Baxter; grandchildren: Niclas and Kelli Hales, Camron and Amy Hales, Anna and Jon Bay and Kolby and Cami Hales; great-grandchildren: Emily, Brycson, Michael, Torbin, Zachary, Dylan, Kayden, Nora, Jayce, Claire, Luke, Rosie, Lincoln and Sarah; and her sister, Marjorie Campbell. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dean; her siblings: Hazelton, Dorothy, Stuart; and her great-granddaughter, Makayla.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private graveside service will be held for immediate family on Friday, May 15th. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2020