Laurel Miller Butterfield

1924 ~ 2019

Our amazing mom, grandma, sister, and friend passed away on June 7, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in American Fork, Utah on July 18, 1924 to Rollo Marshall and Eliza Johnson Miller. She was the second of seven children. She was raised in American Fork and graduated from American Fork High School.

She married her eternal companion, Doyle Edward Nokes in the Manti Temple on July 2, 1942. They were blessed with four children: Vernon, Loralee, Kimberly, and Kelly.

Laurel's beloved husband, Doyle Edward Nokes, passed away in September of 1976. She married Willard Melvin Bills on September 17, 1980. Willard passed away in May of 1993. Laurel was blessed to find companionship with Ross Butterfield; someone she trusted and respected. They were married on June 1, 1994. Ross passed away on June 5, 2019, with Laurel at his bedside. Laurel passed away a few short hours later. She had the opportunity to care for and be cared for by three wonderful husbands and their families.

A viewing will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Goff Mortuary, 8090 South State Street, Midvale, Utah from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the West Jordan 21st Ward Building, 7511 South 2700 West, West Jordan, Utah at 12:00 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:45-11:45 a.m. Family prayer will be immediately prior to the funeral. Interment will be at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT directly following the funeral service.

For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News from June 15 to June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary