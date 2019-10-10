|
Lauren Bonnie Haaga
2009 - 2019
Our sweet angel, Lauren Bonnie Haaga, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Lauren was born April 18, 2009 to Mark D. Haaga and Melinda Ware Haaga. Lauren was all girl and loved all things pink and fluffy. She was never sitting down or sleeping without at least 3 cozy blankets on her. She loved spending time with her amazing friends making slime, crafting, dancing and creating silly videos on our phones that we will always treasure watching.
Lauren was an amazing sister to her 3 brothers. She loved teaching Luke new tricks on the trampoline, playing computer games with Seth and Ben and riding bikes with all of them. As much as she loved being with her brothers, she always looked forward to the times when dad took all the boys somewhere and she could have girl time with mom, which almost always ended up with the two of them at Target.
Lauren radiated joy and goodness. She was rarely not smiling and giggling. She was always aware of other's feelings and always tried to make sure everyone around her felt happy and loved. She had such a fun, silly side that her dad brought out best in her. Lauren had a deep love for animals, especially her dogs Chloe and Penny.
Lauren had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ. She loved attending primary and especially having her dad as her primary teacher this year. Lauren's life was spent giving others love and joy, and and she was able to give the ultimate gift of life through organ donation.
Lauren is survived by her parents, Mark and Melinda; brothers Ben, Seth and Luke; grandfathers, Wayne Ware and Douglas Haaga; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who she adored with all her heart. Lauren was preceded in death by her grandmothers Bonnie Ware and Tasha Boyter. What a joyous reunion the 3 of them must have had.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 11, from 6-8 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary Riverton, 3688 West12600 South, Riverton, UT. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, at 12 p.m., with a viewing from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Starlite Hill Chapel, 12682 South Starlite Hill Lane, Herriman, Utah. Internment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 10, 2019