Laurence Elgin Peterson
1934~ 2019
Our amazing and beloved Father, Husband, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather passed away Saturday morning, October 5, 2019. He was born to Elgin and Dorene Layne Peterson in the farming community of Stirling, Alberta, Canada. The youngest of five, he was raised by parents who taught him how to work, and love, and serve his family, his community, and his Faith - to his last breath.
In his youth, he earned his pilot's license while still a young teenager and was elected HS Student Body President and Canadian Team Club President. While attending BYU, Provo, he worked with many student body organizations, for various local radio stations, and as an announcer for KSL Television on the weekends. He graduated in 1958 with a degree in Communications and then worked for the Hudsons Bay Company in Calgary, Alberta. Later that year, he married the love of his life Reta Jean Oler in the Cardston, Alberta temple. After two years and two children in tow, he moved his family to North Vancouver, British Columbia, where they expanded the family to a total of four children, and where he later started a catalog clothing and a printing business. In 1969 he courageously emigrated to the United States to attend the University of Santa Clara Law School and start a new life and career as a probate and family attorney in San Jose, California. In 1988, another move took him to the San Diego, California area, where he practiced law until he retired. He then relocated in 2014 to Pleasant Grove, Utah where he could be closer to enjoy his children and grandchildren.
A tireless man in every way, he balanced demanding work and Church schedules, while spending time with his children and their extended families. He loved to see his grand and great- grandchildren grow and thrive. He enjoyed sports, family recreation, dancing, and theater. He wrote and directed numerous live musicals and talent shows, including the script and music for the play "This Land California" in San Diego. He has served on numerous community boards, and as a Bishop, Stake President, and Stake Patriarch. But, the greatest example left by our hero Dad is a life of selfless love and service he has shown to his children and his beloved wife (and our dear Mom), by whom he is survived. His eternal legacy is a growing family tree of four faithful children, 16 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren (with another on the way), along with countless others who have been personally touched and strengthened by his tremendous influence.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Grove 8th Ward, 1136 West 700 South, Pleasant Grove, Utah. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the church prior to services. Interment will be at the East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery, 4800 North 650 East, Provo, Utah. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 10, 2019