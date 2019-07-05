Lauri Van Leuven Hinton

1960 ~ 2019

Lauri Hinton, a resident of Mt. Zion, Illinois, was born in August of 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah to parents Jeanine Eldredge and C. Ray Van Leuven. Lauri was the oldest of four children and she is survived by her brother Jerry Van Leuven, and sisters Valerie Ockey, and Amber Barrus.

Lauri's most important focus in life was her faith in the Gospel of Jesus Christ and her family. She married David Hinton in 1983 and together they raised 3 children Audrey, Christopher, and Katelyn. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother demonstrated by the love and devotion that she constantly displayed to all. Lauri is survived by her husband; 3 children; and 5 grandchildren.

Lauri was an outstanding Intensive Care Nurse and she loved caring for people. Her thoughtfulness and concern for the welfare of others was apparent to all that she met. After moving to Mt. Zion and when her youngest child started school, Lauri served as a school nurse in the Decatur School District for many years, retiring in 2016 to devote more time to her family, her grandchildren, and church service.

A memorial service for Lauri will be held on July 2, 2019, at 10 A.M., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3955 Lourdes Dr, Decatur, IL 62526. A second memorial service for Lauri's extended family will be held in Utah, Monday, July 8, 10 AM at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Lauri will be laid to rest next to her parents in Taylorsville, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, should family and friends desire, a contribution to the Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research at https://www.virtualtrials.com/donate8.cfm would be most appreciated.

Published in Deseret News on July 5, 2019