Laurie Bruce "Mike" Coles
1927 ~ 2019
Laurie Bruce "Mike" Coles passed away October 29, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mike was born September 11, 1927 in Salt Lake City to Lorenzo Joseph Coles and Julia Johnson Coles. He was raised in the avenues, attending Ensign Elementary School, Bryant Jr. High School, and West High School where he graduated in 1945. He joined the Navy at age 17 during World War II and served one year. After the war ended, he returned home and was called on an LDS mission to Sweden from 1947 to 1949. He married Mary Lou Hansen, March 10, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple, and together they had four children.
Mike was recalled into the military service during the Korean War in 1950 in the United States Marine Corps. He served on active duty for 3 years, spending 12 months in Korea. He then joined the Marine Corps Reserves and served for 23 years, retiring with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Mike was an electrical contractor. He later owned and operated Graphics West, printing numerous local and national newspapers. Mike could fix, repair, and build anything and everything and he taught his 4 children the value of hard work.
Mike loved the youth. He served as Scout Master for 25 years. He was an Eagle Scout and later in his scouting career, he received the Silver Beaver Award for lifetime scouting achievements. He loved the outdoors, backpacking, hunting, fishing, and boating with family and special friends on the Utah Lake and Lake Powell. Mike was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He and his wife served as volunteer workers for 12 years in the Salt Lake Temple. More than anything, he loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou, his children Michael (Marn), Scott (Pam), Laurie Stevens (Scott), Michelle Webster (Robb); 14 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, his granddaughter Kristen Coles, his five brothers, and three sisters.
Funeral services will be held in his honor at 11 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Hilltop Ward, 589 East 18th Avenue. A viewing will be held the preceding night (Friday) from 6-8 PM at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple. You may visit with the family from 10-10:45 AM prior to services on Saturday at the Hilltop Ward. Interment at Wasatch Lawn. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Primary Children's Hospital: https://intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/primary-childrens-hospital/
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019