LaVee Lovendahl Crane
1942 - 2020
LaVee Lovendahl Crane, age 78, passed away unexpectedly June 17, 2020 in St. George, Utah, surrounded by her loving family. LaVee grew up in Riverton, Utah and married the love of her life, Ray Crane, on May 6, 1960. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple, where they enjoyed several temple callings. LaVee retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 33 years, however, her greatest accomplishment in life, was her family. She orchestrated countless family camping trips which always included grandma and grandpa. She loved to out-fish dad, horses, traveling, spending time at the cabin and her home in Beaver Dam. She was ruthless in the game of rummy, loved crazy carnival rides, crocheting and yardwork and generally said exactly what she was thinking, so you always knew where you stood.
LaVee is survived by her daughter, Teresa LaVee Hopkins, son, Kevin R. Crane (Lori Dee), daughter Paula Hopes, 15 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren, sister Betty Kay Perry, all of whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Kenneth Ray Crane, parents, Elvin L. and Florine E. Lovendahl, brother, Larry Lovendahl, and son-in-law, Carl L. Hopkins.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her beloved friends, Paula Cushing Green, Wayne and Joanne Turner, who were by her side until the very end.
A viewing will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, Utah. A graveside service will be held Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Riverton City Cemetery, 1540 West 13200 South, Riverton, Utah. www.broomfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
JUN
26
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Riverton City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Your mother was the light at the Riverton Post Office. She was always so friendly and you could tell she loved the customers that came in, You couldn't help but love her. Heaven has gained another ANGEL.
Colleen Van Wagoner
Friend
June 19, 2020
Dear Crane Family,

My heart is breaking! I LOVED your mother/grandmother more than I could ever express in words. She was an incredible example, friend and confidant to me. I was privileged to be her Visiting Teacher for almost 12 years...when the program changed to Ministering...they unfortunately changed her off my route. We still kept in touch, and after her husband passed away I decide to text her everyday for a month to let her know she was not alone or forgotten. That month turned into years. And through those simple texts she was there more for me than I was for her. I will be eternally grateful for her influence in my life. She helped me through some really difficult trials and challenges.

Love Eternally, Ardis Bird
Ardis Bird
Friend
