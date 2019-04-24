1934 ~ 2019

The family of LaVern Casper Ellis gathered and bid a bittersweet farewell on Friday, April 19th to our mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who lived a life full of good things and will be missed and remembered by many.

LaVern was born August 5, 1934 to William Glen and Joyce Bell Casper, in Heber City, Utah. She was the youngest of four children and maintained strong relationships with her siblings throughout their lives. LaVern lived most of her life at the family farm in Daniel and loved to observe the wildlife and seasons on the hill. She graduated Wasatch High School in 1952 and was active in student government, sports, and band. Graduated from BYU with a degree in Physical Education and supported many family and school sports. Married Royal Val Ellis in the Salt Lake Temple in 1957 and together raised their five children. Education and employment took them to Logan and Blanding, Utah, then Tonalea, Arizona, and Summit, Utah before returning to Heber and the farm in 1972. Later LaVern licensed in Special Education and worked as a Resource and Seminary teacher for students with disabilities in Wasatch Co. School District. LaVern was a faithful care-giver to her husband for many years. She enjoyed watching a good Jazz game and sharing humorous stories with her family. LaVern was a voracious reader and avid Word Search fan. Each and every family member knows they are loved by her.

LaVern will be missed by her children: Mikle (Sharie), Dennis (Maria), Kelly (Jody), Shelly (Stacey) Rowlan, Brad (Nicki), 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, sister (Nelda Duke), brother (Grant Casper), sisters-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband (Val Ellis), parents, grandson (Brieson), and sister (Lola Carlile).

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27th at the Daniel 2nd Ward chapel, 2285 South Daniel Road, Heber. Interment at Heber City Cemetery. Friends may visit prior to the funeral from 9:00-10:30 a.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at probstfamilyfunerals.com.

