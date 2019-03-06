LaVerne Frances Pia Bellamy

1922 ~ 2019

LaVerne Frances Pia Bellamy passed away peacefully March 2, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Salt Lake City, UT on October 2, 1922 to Frank Xavier and Kathryn de Jong Pia. She was raised in a loving family with three sisters and three brothers. In this home she was taught the lessons needed to be a strong faithful daughter of God, be productive and busy, and love life.

After graduating from South High School, LaVerne joined the work force "slinging hash" at Woolworths on Main St. and when World War II broke out, she supported the war effort working at the Small Arms Factory inspecting ammunition sent to defend freedom. It was during this time that she met her eternal companion Sidney John Bellamy. SJ was a GI in the Army Air Corps training with the 509th Composite Group at Wendover Field. Their relationship grew through their daily letters (with stamps attached upside down) into a lasting love. They were married on July 27, 1946. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple.

Mom then turned her focus on creating a family and raising seven children, Pamela (George) Armstrong, Valerie (Terry) Hoecherl, William (Patricia), Brian (Claudia), Corinne Anderson, Jeffrey (Rita), and Marisa Wilson; losing a son, Kevin, at birth. She drew strength from motherhood and became a gifted seamstress, a fantastic cook, focused housekeeper and groundskeeper passing these skills on to her children.

Family and friends are invited to a gathering held at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple, Thursday, March 7, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Graveside services at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 Highland Drive, Friday, March 8, 11:00 a.m. For complete obituary, www.larkincares.com.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary