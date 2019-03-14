LaVetta Fuelling

1918 ~ 2019

LaVetta May Atkinson Fuelling, our beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend, passed peacefully from her time on earth, March 8th, 2019. She was born January 3rd, 1918, the third of eleven children, to Benjamin and Laura Atkinson in Union, Utah. She married William George Fuelling, on June 27th, 1939.

She was a loving, hard-working, devoted mother to her three children, Lynn (Maureen) Fuelling, Dale (MarySue) Fuelling, Laura (Tom) Padia, fifteen grandchildren, forty-two great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great-grandchildren.

A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many callings and in the Jordan River Temple. She was a long time member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She was a joyous soul who taught by example to live life humbly, to work hard, to love instead of judge, to look on the bright side, and to laugh as much and as often as possible. She will be missed beyond words.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 15th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Jenkins Soffe Funeral Home (4760 S State St.). A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 16th at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing from 10:00-10:45 a.m., at the LDS Park Ward Chapel (5600 S 410 E). Interment, Murray City Cemetery (5600 S Vine St.). For longer obituary and to leave condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com

