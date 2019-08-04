|
|
LaVon Woods Rudd
1925 ~ 2019
Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, LaVon Woods Rudd, passed away in the early morning hours Wednesday, August 1, 2019, from incidents related to age. She was a fighter. In the last 5 years she overcame many debilitating heath challenges.
LaVon was born March 2, 1925, to Arthur Symons Woods and Edith Russell Woods in East Mill Creek, Utah, a much adored only child. She resided in Chicago, Illinois for two years as a child while her father attended Northwestern University but she spent most of her life in East Mill Creek.
She had many great friendships that endured throughout her life. She met and fell in love with Calvin Paul Rudd and waited for him while he served in World War II. They were married December 12, 1945 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They were blessed with 7 wonderful children. She loved her family - they meant everything to her.
LaVon attended Sherman Elementary, Irving Jr. and Granite High School. She attended the University of Utah and was a member of the Alpha Chi Sorority.
She was a gifted pianist and vocalist. LaVon sang in the Tabernacle Choir for 21 years and later was the secretary to the choir for 5 years. She got to travel the world sharing her talents while she was a member of the Choir. She sang in a trio with Alice Swenson and Cecilia Hurst. They were known as the best trio that East Mill Creek ever produced and were in high demand.
LaVon loved her yard and spent hours with her beautiful flowers, garden, and birds. She loved her neighbors and felt they were the best neighbors in the world.
She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Cal and LaVon served a mission in New Zealand from 1990-1992 where he was called as the Director of the Hamilton Visitors Center. She served in many capacities in the church only missing her meetings the last few weeks when her health prohibited her from attending.
She was the most supportive wife to her eternal companion, Cal who survives her. She is also survived by her children, Robert S Rudd (Pam), Carolyn Wallace (Bob), Rolayn Henderson (Al), Cyndi Gardner (Don), Patti Hodson (John), Tom McKenna, 23 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her adored children, Marilee McKenna and Paul Woods Rudd.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday August 6, 2019 at the East Mill Creek 15th Ward, 3750 South Hillside Lane. Friends may visit with the family on Monday evening August 5th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at the Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and also at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am prior to the service. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. On line memories and tributes can be posted for the family at www.holbrookmortuary.com
The family wishes to thank Rocky Mountain Hospice, Visiting Angels and countless others for their compassion and care.
She was a gifted musician,
A friendly, helpful neighbor,
A faithful and true Latter Day Saint,
A loving and patient mother,
A priceless joy to her husband.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 4, 2019