1933 ~ 2019
LaVona May (Levingston) Gladden Porter passed away March 20, 2019 in Grantsville Utah. She was born November 27, 1933 in Bartlesville Oklahoma to Clarance Albert and Hazel Lorene Wooten Levingston.
She graduated from South High in Salt Lake City Utah. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was married to Deward Eugene Snow in 1957 later divorced. She married David Wheeler Gladden in 1969, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Wheeler died in 1998. She married Wayne Porter in 2002. Wayne died in 2013.
She is survived by children Rhona Boutwell, Randy (Marcie) Gladden, and Ronald Gladden and numerous grandchildren. Survived by siblings Shirley Haight and Albert Levingston.
She is preceded in death by Husbands, 4 children, parents, 9 siblings.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Grantsville Stake Center 550 East Durfee St. Grantsville, Utah 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Graveside services will be at the Grantsville Cemetery 370 W. Main St. at 1:00 p.m.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 24, 2019