LaWana Peirce
1927 ~ 2020
Our beloved and special mother, LaWana Durfee Peirce, was collected in the loving arms of her husband while she slept and left this earth as he did years before, no longer to suffer the "golden years" of physical decline. She was born August 31, 1927 to J. Clefton Durfee and Mabel Cluff, in Provo, Utah.
Mother met and fell in love with a handsome devil, WWII Navy Veteran, right out of high school. She married this handsome devil, James Henry Peirce, May 5, 1948; later sealed in LDS Salt Lake Temple 1956.
LaWana attended and graduated from East High School, Salt Lake City, UT. She worked in a number of occupations including serving ice cream in the corner drug store and developed film for LDS Church office building. She later retired from ZCMI warehouse after working there for 15 years.
Mom loved music and shared her beautiful soprano voice singing from high school to numerous church performances throughout her life. She loved nature and going on family vacations, stopping at every photographic point. She never learned to drive so she wouldn't miss anything from the road. Mom cared a great deal about people and loved her family so much she gave everything she could and did all that was necessary to help those in need.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Peirce; son Harold James; daughter Karen Ruth; both parents; and her sister Deloris.
She is survived by her daughters, Christine DeHaan and Melanie; her son, Alan (Cindy); her sister Deanna Rawson; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 11am at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 Redwood Rd. Taylorsville, UT 84123. A viewing will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 6-8 PM and Friday one hour prior to services. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.
Flowers will be accepted at McDougal Funeral Home 4330 Redwood Rd. Taylorsville, UT 84123. Please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020