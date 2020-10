LaWauna Larson1924-2020West Valley City-LaWauna Draper Larson passed away at home on October 20, 2020 inWest Valley Utah at the age of 95. LaWauna was born on November 2,1924 in Genola, Utah to Isaac Morley Draper and Lorena MatildaBlackham. She graduated from Utah State University in 1945. Shemarried Edward J. Larson April 28, 1947 in Palmyra, UT and was latersealed for time and all eternity in the Logan UT temple on June 14,1963. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she played the organ for 60 years. Her faith in theSavior and trust in our Heavenly Father brought many blessings to herlife. Her husband of 54 years lost his right arm in WWII, and for allthose years she was his dedicated right hand. She taught kindergartenfor 18 years and was beloved by her students. She loved gardening,quilting, cooking and was always very generous to family and friends.LaWauna is survived by her children, Leona Kay Lowder (Robert)Kimberly ID, Karen Ann Pixton (N.Robert) Magna UT, Wallace F. LarsonSnohomish WA, Edward J. Larson (Kathleen) Snohomish WA, Step-daughter Anne Weyrauch (Pete) Dallas, TX, 22 grandchildren, 66 greatgrand children & 9 great great grand children. She is preceded in deathby her husband, mother, father, 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Due to thepandemic, funeral services will be held privately. Funeral proceedingscan be heard at later date (audio transmission) at www.independentfuneralservices.com . In lieu of flowers, one can makedonations to the Church of Jesus Christ Humanitarian Center