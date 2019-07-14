1926 ~ 2019

Lawrence Booth Maycock age 93, passed away July 6, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born March 16, 1926 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the first child of Lawrence S. Maycock and Lorna Bird Booth. He was raised, along with two younger sisters, on the family farm on Provo Bench, which is now Orem. The farm had fruit orchards, hay fields, vegetable gardens, and animals including milk cows and steers. There was plenty to keep him busy. He attended Lincoln High School where he was the Drum Major for the marching band and he worked as a soda jerk at the Scera Theatre.

After graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and served in the Pacific during World War II. When he returned home, he enrolled at BYU, where he met a young freshman girl, Edna Harman, from Walla Walla, Washington, and they were married on November 27, 1947. Their marriage was solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1973. He was a member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers, Jordan River Temple Chapter. He served as Chapter President and went on to be elected National President in 2008. He served as a Bishop, two senior missions, temple worker, and as Stake Patriarch for 18 years.

He is survived by his 2 sisters, Jean M. Larsen, Helen P. Blake, 4 children, Janet (David) Treseder, Terri (Mike) Moyer, Patricia Dunn, and John (Sandy) Maycock, 18 grandchildren, and 29 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Edna, his parents, and son-in-law Daniel Dunn.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 8539 S 2200 W, West Jordan, UT. 84088. There will be a viewing Tuesday evening from 6:30-8pm and Wednesday from 9:00-9:45am at the same address. Interment will be at the Orem City Cemetery. The family requests no flowers, please. For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com



Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019