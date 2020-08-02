1/1
Lawrence Clawson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Clawson
1936~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Lawrence Allen Clawson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, returned home on July 28, 2020 and has been joyfully reunited with his wife and parents. He passed away peacefully in his favorite recliner at his own home, surrounded by family, and welcomed by our Savior. He married the love of his life, his rodeo queen, Frances Roberta "Robin" Mitchell on June 12, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three boys. Burton (Sherry), Richard (Emily), and David (Julie). Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Karen, brother Hugh, and sweet wife Robin. He is survived by his three boys and six grandchildren. For his full obituary and funeral arrangements, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/lawrence-clawson/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved