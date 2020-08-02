Lawrence Clawson
1936~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Lawrence Allen Clawson, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother, returned home on July 28, 2020 and has been joyfully reunited with his wife and parents. He passed away peacefully in his favorite recliner at his own home, surrounded by family, and welcomed by our Savior. He married the love of his life, his rodeo queen, Frances Roberta "Robin" Mitchell on June 12, 1964 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had three boys. Burton (Sherry), Richard (Emily), and David (Julie). Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Karen, brother Hugh, and sweet wife Robin. He is survived by his three boys and six grandchildren. For his full obituary and funeral arrangements, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/lawrence-clawson/