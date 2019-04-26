Lawrence Drew Lambert

1956 ~ 2019

Who was Drew-he was a loving son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He genuinely cared for and loved his family and friends. He was born August 21, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Lawrence and Jeanine Marler Lambert and was raised in Salt Lake City where he spent his whole life raising a family and building his career and friendships. He served his country as a Marine toward the end of the Vietnam War. He overcame a lot of hardships and still accomplished getting his General Contractors License; then later in life owning his own successful drywall, paint and interior business for over 30 years. He loved the thrill of life: riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, spending Saturdays getting up early to go to yard sales where he loved to wheel and deal for all kinds of different stuff for his antique collection.

Drew taught us all different things in life and was very loved and will be missed. He was always making people laugh. He kept life fun and taught us how to be strong, hardworking and very dedicated to seeing the best in everyone and himself. He was helpful always sharing his knowledge and passing it along to his sons, grandchildren and friends-always doing trade work for family and friends from the kindness of his heart.

Drew is survived by his wife, Lonie Lambert; sons, Duane, Lyle, Clifford (Jessica), Jerry (Andrea) Green, and Chad Green; daughter, Ashley Gallo; 10 grandchildren; his parents, Lawrence and Jeanine Lambert; as well as 6 siblings.

Everyone has a memory of Drew that they can think of and smile. He will not be forgotten. "This isn't goodbye; this is until we meet again. We love you, son, husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. We will never forget your kind eyes and smile."

Funeral Services will be Monday, April 29, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Murray Winchester LDS Ward, 6300 South 700 West, with a viewing at the church from 10:00-10:45 a.m. An evening viewing will be Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street. Interment: Mtn. View Memorial.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2019