|
|
Lawrence Smith Jeppson
1926-2019
Lawrence Smith Jeppson, age 93, was born June 5, 1926 in Logan, UT to Robert Baird Jeppson and Elsie Smith and died on October 12, 2019 in Salt Lake City. He married Frances Bennett on November 5, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Lawrence grew up in Carson City, NV, and when just 17 enlisted in the army to fight in WW II. He served for 30 months, but never went overseas. From 1948 to 1951, he served 2 ½ years in the French speaking European Mission. His courtship with Frances started on a road trip from SLC to Boston, traveling with her and her brothers as they made their way out East to school. His training was in Public Relations, but his passions professionally were modern French tapestries, paintings, and writing novels. He became the leading American expert on modern French tapestries. This led to professional relationships with many French artists, which created his expansive art collection. He also loved to write, both novels, and non-fiction about art. His other passions were his family, travel, and reaching out to others. As a devoted father, he loved Christmas and in the summer months, taking his wife, six children, and a camping trailer all through the United States and Canada. In church, he had a talent for connecting with other people, often favoring the underdog. He was a masterful teacher and especially enjoyed teaching the Gospel Essentials class. He was an exemplary home teacher in every ward he lived in. Even though he was primarily an introvert, he always loved throwing a big party, particularly French mission reunions, a tradition he kept up until 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Bennett Jeppson, his children, Marian Stoddard (Bill), Carolyn Richards (Boyd), Morgan Jeppson, Alison Hyde (Richard), Anne Bradham (Ned), and Bryan Jeppson (Larisa), 25 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Baird Jeppson and Morris Richard Jeppson, and an infant grandchild and great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 18, at 11:00 am, and visitation with the family at 10:00 am at 142 West 200 North, Salt Lake City, UT
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 15, 2019