May 26, 1937 ~ April 29, 2019

Lawrence Mack Ford, 81, passed away on April 29th, 2019, of causes incident to age including a stroke and pneumonia. Mack was born in Ogden, UT on May 26, 1937, to Lawrence "Pete" (Laurence) Valentine & Llewellen Maurene (Burrows) Ford.

Mack served in the Navy from 1954-1965.

He married Colleen Peterson and they had two daughters, Debra and Susan. They later divorced. Mack married Patricia Lee Cahoon on November 28th, 1960. Together they had three girls, Cindy, "Baby Girl", and Patti.

Mack enjoyed golfing, hunting, camping, fishing, gardening and barbequing.

Mack worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 43 years in Ogden and Salt Lake City as a Diesel Mechanic Foreman. He had many friends from his time working at the railroad including Dale Roberts, who often visited dad at home.

Mack is preceded in death by his sweetheart Patricia Lee Cahoon; daughters "Baby Girl" and Susan Bithell; siblings, Joan Allen and Kathy Helmick; and his parents.

He is survived by daughters, Debra (Fil) Martinez of Layton, Cindy (Homelo) Vaitaki of Kaysville, and Patti (Trace) Middleton of Ogden; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to Ana for the loving care she provided to our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT, with a viewing from 9:00 - 10:45am

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary