August 4,1958 ~ March 4, 2019

Lawrence "Larry' Paul Smith, born August 4,1958, passed away on March 4, 2019 after battling cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones in West Valley City, Utah. Larry grew up in the Salt Lake and Rose Park area. He attended Franklin Elementary School where he received the Hope of America award. He went on to attend Jordan Jr. High School and West High School where he became Sophomore Class President and a member of the football team. He graduated from West High in 1977. Larry didn't stray far from the Salt Lake Valley and worked for Kennecott for most of his adult life, eventually retiring with the company.

Larry enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, they were his pride and joy and the lights of his life.

We would like to give special thanks to Scyler and Kaylin Smith for their time and devotion in their care for Larry in his last days.

Larry was predeceased by his mother and father Mary Jo and Wayne Moss, wife Rochelle Smith, and sister Carrie Lee Zufelt. He is survived by his brothers Mark (Jo) Moss, Mike (Donna) Moss, Guy (Marsha) Moss, Shawn (Kim) Smith and Michael (Rachel) Smith, his son Dustin (Megan) Smith, grandchildren Lily, Mason, Kellen, and Louis Smith, and nephews and nieces.

A viewing for Larry will be held at Valley View Mortuary on Saturday, March 9th at 6pm-8pm.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2019