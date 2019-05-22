Services Anderson and Sons Mortuary 49 East 100 North American Fork , UT 84003 (801) 756-3564 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Anderson and Sons Mortuary 49 East 100 North American Fork , UT 84003 View Map Viewing 8:45 AM - 9:45 AM American Fork Third Ward building 165 N 350 W American Fork , UT View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM American Fork Third Ward building 165 N 350 W American Fork , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lawrence Searle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lawrence Wright "Larry" Searle

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother and friend passed peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 after several years of health challenges.

Lawrence (Larry) Wright Searle was born November 8, l942 to Max Parker and Edith Wright Searle as the second of four children. He loved his growing up years, riding horses, milking cows, hauling hay, picking apples, and harvesting other crops on the family farm in American Fork, Utah. His early schooling included Harrington and Forbes Elementary schools. He attended American Fork Junior High and graduated from American Fork High School where he excelled in football, track, wrestling, and band.

Larry married his childhood sweetheart (it started at Forbes Elementary in the fourth grade) in the Manti Temple on August 16, l962. They are the parents of eight children, thirty-one grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. His family brought him exceeding great joy and have been a marvelous support in his recent decline.

Larry's first job was working at Spafford Dairy. He started his day early by washing the milk bottles before school, then after school he participated in football or band practices. He worked for Cream of Weber Dairy and Meadow Gold Dairy after which he became an insurance agent for New York Life. He loved building and obtained his contractor's license, built his own home as well as many others. He worked for Alpine School District carpenter shop and advanced to Maintenance Coordinator for the district. After 22 years, he retired in 2003.

He was a man of many talents and interests. He owned horses all his life. When he couldn't ride them anymore, he found joy in watching them in the pastures surrounding his home. He loved hunting with his Dad and carried on the tradition with his sons. His last trophy was a moose taken in American Fork Canyon on the way to Cascade Springs. Music has always been an important part of his life. He played the clarinet in the band, took piano lessons, and loved listening to beautiful music. He realized a lifelong dream of owning a grand piano after he was able to sell one of the homes he built. When computers were first available, he was determined to learn all about them. He spent hours and hours teaching himself to use it effectively. Photography was another interest. His subjects were nature, his horses, and his family. Larry had learned to crochet when his Grandmother Wright watched him during the day. He used this skill to make gorgeous dining room tablecloths for his children and grandchildren.

At an early age, Larry had a spiritual experience that strengthened his testimony of Jesus Christ. He has served in many positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints-Bishop, Counselor, Sunday School teacher, Young Men's leader, High Priest Group leader, and many others. He and his wife, Ann, served a mission in the South Africa Cape Town Mission. This was a highlight of his life. He used his photography skills to bless lives and found many opportunities for service in Queenstown and surrounding townships.

He is survived by his wife, Ann, his eight children and their spouses-Scott (Valerie) Searle, Gregory (Shauna) Searle, Jeffery (LeAnne) Searle, Shauna (Bret) Bushman, Steven (Alison) Searle, Mindy (Michael) Wilson, Becky (Cory) Bennett, Annette (Scott) Willmore. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Shawler, a brother Robert (Barbara Ann) Searle, and sister-in-law Linda Searle. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael Searle, a granddaughter Tiffany Searle, and a grandson Steven Dennis Searle.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 am in the American Fork Third Ward building located at 165 N 350 W in American Fork. Viewings will take place at Anderson's Mortuary (49 E 100 N) on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm and prior to services on Friday from 8:45 am to 9:45 am. Internment will be in American Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at andersonmortuary.com.

