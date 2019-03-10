Jan. 23, 1940 - March 7, 2019

As I contemplate leaving this grand old world, my thoughts are joyful! It has truly been a good life. I was blessed to be born in Salt Lake City, Utah the 23rd of January 1940, to Nathanael Sullivan and Florence Williams Greene. I loved my family, church experiences, friends, and schools. Memories of being sealed as a family in the Salt Lake Temple when I was 15 years old are strong and bright. My older sister, Nan Hunter, and younger brother, William Gaines, and I survived together nicely. We each had the love of Grandma and Grandpa Greene and Grandma and Grandpa Williams close by, along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In 1955 our family of five drove to Glendora, California, to live. New experiences and new friends filled my days. Off to Brigham Young University in 1958 and four wonderful school years, graduating with a major in elementary education in 1962. Marriage to Robert Standing came August 10th of 1962 in the Logan, Utah Temple. Soon thereafter we set up housekeeping in East Lansing, Michigan, where he began work on his doctoral degree at Michigan State University while I taught 2nd grade. Our first daughter, Shauna, was born in Michigan, and we loved being together as a little family!

Our move to Chico, California, in 1965 was the beginning of 34 years in the same home, which proved to be the best place ever to raise our family. Lisa, Jonathan, and Patrick were born in Chico and brought great happiness to everyone. I loved being a wife, mom, homemaker, and a volunteer in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Boy Scouts, and PTA. My life was better when I served others.

I will miss dear associations with family and friends who will always be in my heart. I am very grateful for Shauna (Doug Crabtree), Lisa (Ted Bennett), Jon (Robyn Parker), and Patrick, plus nine fantastic grandchildren and six beautiful great grandchildren. Special love, blessings, and smiles to all.

One of my favorite sayings is, "I always need to accommodate others, and someday the Lord will hopefully accommodate me."

Everyone has been so very kind to me. Thanks to the friends, neighbors, family members, and hospice care workers who have given such wonderful care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any ward missionary or humanitarian fund. Services will be held at the Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State Street, Orem, Utah, on Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m. A viewing will be held before the services from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow immediately after the service at the Orem Cemetery, 1520 N. 800 E. Orem, Utah.

