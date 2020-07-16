Lawson Dwight Millett
1944-2020
Lawson D. Millet passed away July 14, 2020, at his home in Bountiful, Utah, surrounded by his family. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona, to Dwight and Gladys Millett.
Lawson married JoAnn Brighton August 16, 1974. After 26 years of marriage, JoAnn passed away in 1999. Lawson married Delores Brandt August 11, 2001, and they have had a wonderful 19 years together.
Lawson is survived by his wife, Delores Brandt Millett, his son David (Kati), daughters Laura (Brandon) and Julie, 8 grandchildren, and his 5 siblings.
