Layne Porter
1924 ~ 2019
Layne passed away December 2, 2019 in Riverton, Utah. He was born to Orrin and Melda Moosman Porter in Escalante, Utah on July 27, 1924. He married Mary Ellen Taylor on December 31, 1945.
Layne proudly served his country in the US Navy Construction Battalion (C Bees) during World War II in the Pacific Islands. Following his time in the Navy, for more than 35 years he was a boiler maker and welder. He traveled the world building and repairing boilers. He spent a lot of time working in the western United States. He enjoyed watching the Jazz, fishing, hunting and riding horses.
Layne is survived by his daughter JoAnn (Lee) Whiting, son-in-law Marty (Lisa) Cozzens, daughter-in-law Lisa Porter, sister Neah Rasmussen, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren .
Preceded in death by his wife, son Jimmie, daughter Sandra, parents and siblings.
A special thanks to the staff at Beehive Homes of South Jordan.
A graveside services will take place at Noon on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. A family viewing will be held prior to services at the mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 4, 2019