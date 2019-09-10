Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Leah Bassett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leah Farnsworth Bassett


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leah Farnsworth Bassett Obituary
Leah Farnsworth Bassett
June 1, 1928 ~ September 6, 2019
Murray Utah
Leah F. Bassett, age 91, passed away peacefully at home, September 6, 2019, due to natural causes. She was born June 1, 1928 in Mountain Home, UT, to Philo T. and Hazel Thayne Farnsworth. She married Gerald G. Bassett, Jr. in the Salt Lake Temple on February 16, 1961. Together they raised three children. Leah enjoyed family and friends. She was an exceptionally kind person, who loved everyone she met and was a friend to all.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house on 619 W. 5750 S. Murray, UT 84123, with visitation to be held Thursday evening from 6-8pm, and Friday, from 9-10:30am. Interment will be in the Mountain Home-Boneta Cemetery. Flowers may be delivered to McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville UT 84123. For the full obituary, please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now