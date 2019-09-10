|
|
Leah Farnsworth Bassett
June 1, 1928 ~ September 6, 2019
Murray Utah
Leah F. Bassett, age 91, passed away peacefully at home, September 6, 2019, due to natural causes. She was born June 1, 1928 in Mountain Home, UT, to Philo T. and Hazel Thayne Farnsworth. She married Gerald G. Bassett, Jr. in the Salt Lake Temple on February 16, 1961. Together they raised three children. Leah enjoyed family and friends. She was an exceptionally kind person, who loved everyone she met and was a friend to all.
Funeral services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meeting house on 619 W. 5750 S. Murray, UT 84123, with visitation to be held Thursday evening from 6-8pm, and Friday, from 9-10:30am. Interment will be in the Mountain Home-Boneta Cemetery. Flowers may be delivered to McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, Taylorsville UT 84123. For the full obituary, please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 10, 2019