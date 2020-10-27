Leah Ivie
1933 ~ 2020
Leah Ivie, age 87, died on October 24, 2020. She was born on April 18, 1933, in Bennett, Utah.
She married Grant L. Ivie in the Salt Lake Temple on May 24, 1951. She was a member of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers. She loved traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children: David (Kathy) Ivie, Steven (Thelma) Ivie, Connie (David) Hansen, and Janene (John) Class; 19 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Grant Ivie.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Lake Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, 10055 South State Street, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held at that same location one hour prior to services. Services will be live streamed. Please visit www.MemorialUtah.com
for streaming instructions.