In Loving Memory
Our valiant and faithful husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Lee Ballard Hansen, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019, just one month before his 88th birthday, in Salt Lake City, Utah from the effects of a Glioblastoma. Lee was born on October 20, 1931 in Salt Lake City Utah, to Oliver Hansen and Eva Christiansen.
Lee is survived by his wife Margaret Frances Linton. Their greatest accomplishment together was raising their ten children, seven sons and three daughters; Debra (Bob) Ess, Greg (Susan), Brent (Deann), Shauna (Lorin) Grow, Roger (Julie), Chad (Lisa), Chris (Jenn), Jennifer (Ty) Weston, Brady, Colby (Heidi), 44 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
Lee grew up in Holladay, Utah and graduated from Granite High School in May of 1950.
He is preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers, Kimball and Richard, and four grandchildren; Caleb and Jonas Pugh, and Jeffrey and Aubrey Hansen. His surviving siblings are Farr (Jo) Hansen and Margrett Hansen Borup.
Lee and Margaret were married on October 12, 1951 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 16, 1965. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Utah in 1954. He retired from Unisys in 1995.
Lee was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He honored his Priesthood and fulfilled his callings in the church; member of the Bishopric, High Priest Group Leader, and a steadfast home teacher. He always volunteered for various church projects and was involved in scouting.
Lee loved taking care of his beautiful yard. He spent hours upon hours manicuring every inch. He was the same way with his cabin. He enjoyed being there working and spending time with his family. He also loved to walk, and it was a part of his daily routine for years. He even once walked to his cabin in Oakley from Salt Lake City. He liked the idea of challenging himself and left many lessons of that and hard work for his posterity! After he retired, he picked up the game of golf and it became a wonderful hobby for him. Being out on the course with his children and grandchildren was one of his greatest joys, and has left many fun memories for them.
Even though we knew his death was imminent, it was still hard to let him go. He was a fighter and we believe that he hung on for as long as he did because he didn't want to leave his wife Margaret. To watch their loving relationship continue to grow, was such a sweet legacy that they will leave together for their family. There have been many tender mercies that have been granted to Lee's family, which they will always be grateful for.
The family expresses their gratitude to Huntsman Cancer Institute, Everest Home Health and Hospice, and Visiting Angels for their treatments and loving care for these last 20 months.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday the 25th of September at 11:00 am at the Cottonwood Heights Stake Center, 6890 South Whitmore Way, Cottonwood Heights, UT. Visitation will be the night before on the 24th at the stake center from 6:00 - 8:00 pm, and from 9:30 - 10:45 am at the stake center before the service. Interment will be at the Holladay Memorial Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019