Our dear father Lee Christensen passed away on Nov. 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Lee was born in August of 1933 in Salt Lake City and raised by two wonderful parents William and Tressie (Hansen) Christensen. Lee was a very personable individual and touched the hearts of many. He will not be forgotten. He taught his children the value of honesty, loyalty and a good work ethic, as he persevered in all of life's challenges with dignity and strength. He cared deeply for his family and always offered a strong shoulder to lean on with his wisdom and knowledge. He was our rock. Lee worked as a painting contractor for many years and went on to become a realtor and commercial property manager. He was devoted to his work, home, family and friends. Lee served in the US Air Force during the Korean war and was very proud of his Country. Lee lived life to its fullest enjoying his retirement years doing the things he loved, golfing, traveling with his companion Sylvia, spending time at his home and getting together with his brother and sisters. Lee was preceded in death by our wonderful mother ReNaye (Rowsell) Christensen and his brother Ron. Lee is survived by three children Deborah Howells, Douglas Christensen, and Noal Christensen, four grandchildren and a soon to be great granddaughter. Also survived by a brother Gary and two sisters Tonna and Sherryn. May he rest in peace. He will be forever loved and missed.

