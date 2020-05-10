Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
Graveside service
Private
Sandy Cemetery
Lee Gordon Jackson


1929 - 2020
Lee Gordon Jackson Obituary
Lee Gordon Jackson
9/2/1929-5/7/2020
Lee Gordon Jackson returned home to his Heavenly Father and his eternal partner as he passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, May 7th, with his sons at his side. He is survived by his sons Allen (Judy), Greg and John (Kathy); 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and brother Ralph (Arlene). His loving wife Jean Allen Jackson and parents Lyle and Laura preceded him in death. A viewing will be held Tuesday morning from 10:00-11:00 AM at Goff Mortuary located at 8090 S. State St. in Midvale. A graveside service will be held immediately after at the Sandy Cemetery for immediate family only.
Condolences can be sent to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 10, 2020
