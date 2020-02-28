|
|
1933 ~ 2020
Lee Lawrence Bean, 86, husband, father, grandfather, died February 26, 2020.
Born in 1933 to Lily Nichols Bean and David Bean, Lee grew up in the Salt Lake valley with brothers Glen (Noriene) and David (Jan). He showed a scholarly streak early on, "doing the books" for his father's automotive workers union while he was in high school. The Ford Foundation Scholarship sent him to college, which is why the extended Bean family favors Ford vehicles to this day. Family lore has it that as an undergraduate at the University of Utah, he deliberately slept on a bed of rocks in his dorm room to "toughen himself up." Maybe the rocks worked - he earned a Bachelors degree and Masters degree from Utah, and a PhD from Yale where he was hired to teach after graduation, a rare academic feather-in-the-cap.
In between degrees, Lee served in the US Army where he learned to drink coffee because it was the only way to stay warm in DC-3s that flew in and out of Okinawa. Prior to deploying there, he was awarded the Soldier's Medal for rescuing airmen from a burning B-29 that had crashed on landing, something he never spoke of in any depth. When on leave back in the states, he'd hitchhike into the nearest big city to attend a symphony concert, beginning a love affair with Sibelius, Beethoven, and Mahler. As the only member of the company who could type, Lee was appointed Company Clerk, and we now know he typed intelligence cables to be sent to the CIA. (More on that later.)
Post-PhD, Lee joined the Rockefeller Foundation's Population Council in NYC, where he helped Middle Eastern and African nations develop family planning programs. A two-year stint in Karachi, Pakistan, helped solidify his love of spicy food, curry in particular. An adept chef, how he expected his two young children to enjoy spicy curries full of icky onions for Sunday dinner is still a mystery to them. Whether or not this was a master plan on his part, those children are grown now and have inherited his same love of Middle Eastern cuisine.
His travels around the world led to numerous stories that we think are largely true, like being thrown out of Uganda at gunpoint, flying in an aircraft flown by a pilot who became increasingly inebriated as they made stopovers in half a dozen African, and - in conjunction with Mary Lou - leaving his 1-year-old son with a taxi driver in Athens while they toured the Acropolis.
In moving back to Utah in 1973, he began a new career in academia with appointments as the Chair of the Department of Sociology and later the Director of the Middle East Center at the University of Utah. In the 90's, he was awarded a Senior Fulbright Scholarship to spend his sabbatical working in Alexandria and Cairo. Serenaded by the Utah Marching Band when he retired, he leaves a legacy of students who became sociologists and demographers across the globe.
Having worked for the CIA during his Army years, his later travels through the Middle East and Africa gave rise to myriad theories about a secret agent life that his children loved to stoke. After all, he had the perfect cover - an academic who researched social issues in developing countries. We are gleefully pleased to observe that he never denied being a covert agent.
Mary Lou and Lee were together for 63 years and raised two gifted children, David and Melissa. As a father, he supported them through their immature years with guidance and direction. When they each studied abroad, he wrote a letter to them every single day. Perhaps he understood what it was like to be on your own and worried we hadn't slept on enough rocks. When son David married Stefani Sumsion, Lee welcomed her to the family with a warmth and understanding she will never forget. Lee loved being a grandfather, and the Bean boys - Noah, Thomas, Joe and Barry - have fond memories of buying pumpkins with Poppa in the fall and swimming with him at Bear Lake in the summer.
Lee was a believer in peace, global understanding, acceptance of others, and furthering the human condition through the scientific method. As such, his final act was to donate his body to the University of Utah's School of Medicine. His wishes were to forgo a funeral or any focus on him. Since he's not here, though, and we are, the family will be holding an open house to honor Lee on Sunday, March 8th at the Bountiful Davis Art Center (90 N Main in Bountiful) from 5 to 8 pm. We'd love to hear your own stories of our husband and father.
Published in Deseret News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020