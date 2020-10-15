1/1
Lee Rodney Childs
1939 - 2020
Lee Rodney Childs passed away the afternoon of October 12, 2020 at the age of 81. He was born April 12, 1939 in Centerfield, Utah to James Rodney Childs and Vivian Jensen Childs. He spent his youth in Centerfield, Utah with his older sister Phyllis and younger siblings RaNae, LaRue, and Vanile. He attended Gunnison Valley High where he met his wife-to-be, Judith Jensen.
Judy and Lee would marry on June 7, 1958 in the Gunnison, UT, eventually buying a home in Bountiful, UT. Judy and Lee enjoyed time with their two children, Blake and Mechelle, often spending weekends fishing and camping across the beautiful state of Utah. They were married for 25 years until Judy passed in March of 1983. Lee subsequently married Joy Wilson Nov. 16, 1996 until she passed away on June 3, 2010.
Lee spent his life being hands on in his career, his hobbies, and in always looking for ways to help friends, neighbors, or anyone who just needed a hand up. His career took him from meat packing at Cudahy, working at the Hill Air Force Base, starting his own drywall business and finally feeding his passion for golf working as the Assistant Maintenance Manager for the West Bountiful golf course. When not working Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping - especially with his wife and children whom often found Lee practicing his animal whispering talents with local wildlife.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents, his son Blake, and his wife Judith. He is survived by his daughter Mechelle (Noah), his siblings Phyllis Allred (Ace), RaNae Hansen (Evan), LaRue Billings (Alvin), Vanile Childs and one grandchild, Madison.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 S. 200 W. under the direction of Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary- Bountiful
727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive)
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 292-5555
