Lee Vernon Bateman

Nov 18, 1935 ~ May 1, 2019

Lee Vernon Bateman, our sweet devoted father, grandpa, brother and friend passed away in South Jordan, Utah. He was born to Vernon and Fern Bateman and was the oldest of eight children. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1953 and immediately enlisted in the United States Army where he served valiantly, receiving many awards and accommodations. Lee married his sweetheart Kaaren Verne Farnsworth June 23, 1960. Together they had 4 adorable daughters who he generously spoiled, especially on Christmas. Lee owned and operated Mid-Valley Auto in Sandy, Utah for over 50 years, retiring by force at age 81. Lee was the president of Jordan little league football for many years.

Lee loved his friends and family, and especially loved to tease and make people laugh. He enjoyed, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, and doing on auto body work for every type of car. He loved his model cars, planes and especially trains. Lee gave service to men who had been incarcerated, taking them under his wing and helping them gain skills for future employment. Lee always found time to go get a Coke and visit with friends. People always knew where to find Lee, and would stop by "the shop" to shoot the breeze and catch up.

Lee will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Lee is survived by his 4 daughters Connie Eyre, Christy Roth (Mark), KayeLyn 'Bug' Hellstrom (Christopher) and Kelly Benson (Sjon), nine grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters Barbara Roberts (Howard), Marlene Sullivan (Kelly) and brothers Ronnie Bateman and Reed Bateman (Charlotte). Preceded in death by his wife Kaaren, his parents, father and mother-in-law, son-in-law Douglas Eyre and brothers Wayne, Blaine, and Gary.

Services will be held at the Country Park 8th Ward, 1988 W. 11400 So., South Jordan 84095, at Noon on Saturday, May 11. Friends may call at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, Friday, May 10 from 6-8 pm and at the church from 10:30- 11:45 am preceding the funeral. Interment will be at Sandy City Cemetery with full military honors.

The family would like to thank the loving staff at Sagewood of Daybreak Memory Care and the Veteran Affairs Home Based Primary Care program for the tender love and special treatment of our precious dad. www.goffmortuary.com



Published in Deseret News from May 5 to May 9, 2019