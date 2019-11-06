|
|
Leelin Harmon
1966 ~2019
Leelin Joy Harmon, age 53, was born in Hobart, Tasmania, Australia. She passed away on Monday November 4, 2019 at her home in Magna, Utah following a merciless fight with lung cancer.
Lee immigrated to the United States at the age of 3 with her parents and sister, where her father attended BYU. She was born to Robert Douglas McDougall and Sonia Rossell Smith on June 28, 1966. She graduated from Taylorsville High School in Taylorsville, Utah in 1984. Lee married her high school sweetheart Brad Floyd Harmon on December 4, 1986 in Magna, Utah. Training as a paralegal in 1986, launched her life's work as a legal assistant/paralegal. Her career concluded at Parsons Behle & Latimer where she worked for 10 years. She enjoyed running, riding horses, and playing with her granddaughters.
Lee was preceded in death by her parents, Sonia Smith and Robert McDougall; grandparents, Bettie Woolley and Douglas McDougall; and nephew, Roman Carsey.
Lee is survived by her husband, Brad Harmon; her children, Chelsie Lee Andersen (Cliff Andersen), Robby Floyd Harmon, and Kevin Brad Harmon (Alix Harmon); her sister, Mia Brooks; brothers, Jared McDougall, Josh McDougall, Ashley McDougall; and grandchildren, Eva Lee Andersen and Lola Lee Andersen.
The family of Lee wish to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses who helped her navigate this difficult disease.
The viewing will be held at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W. 2700 S., Magna, UT on Thursday November 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. An additional viewing will be held from 11:00-11:45 AM on Friday November 8, 2019 followed by funeral services at 12:00 noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 3084 S. 8400 W., Magna, Utah. Burial will follow at Valley View Memorial Park. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 6, 2019