1976 ~ 2020
Lehi, Utah-Our beautiful wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with colon cancer. Leesa was born in Salt Lake City, UT on July 23, 1976 to Taylor and Peggy Smith. She grew up in Alpine, UT. She graduated from American Fork High School, ran for the Utah Valley University cross country team, and received a degree from Brigham Young University.
Leesa married her eternal companion, Nathan Jones, on July 28, 1995 in the Salt Lake Temple. Her crowning jewels are her six wonderful children: Markus (Brooke), Matthew, Benjamin, Bryant, Chase, and Natalee. She loved Nate and her children with all her heart and established a home filled with love and built on the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Leesa is a dedicated disciple of Jesus Christ. She quietly served anyone in need at every opportunity. She was kind, gentle, modest, practical, and never spoke ill of another. She had a firm testimony of Jesus Christ and His restored gospel. She served faithfully in many callings in her ward and loved especially serving the past few years as primary president. She loved to worship and serve in the temple.
Leesa was a devoted runner and completed the Boston Marathon exactly one year before her passing. She always had a project to tackle and loved any adventure. She served in the community, including in her children's schools and on the PTA board. She was a hard worker and a doer, never one to sit idle or waste time or money. She was the consummate home cleaner, bill payer, home fixer, and Airbnb manager.
Leesa is survived by her amazing husband Nate, children, parents, and siblings: Debbie (Tom) Mertens, Jeff (Jennie) Smith, Ryan (Marcie) Smith, Jarren (Margo) Smith, Skylor (Mary) Smith, Todd (Michelle) Smith, Travis (Christina) Smith, Terry (Amy) Smith, Amy (Brooks) Coburn, and Treven (Maddie) Smith. She is also survived by parents-in-law Lindsay and Chris Jones and so many others who loved her dearly. Leesa is preceded in death by brother Ammon Smith and grandparents Samuel and Marjorie Smith, Joyce and Grant Ainsworth, and Donald Douglas.
There could not be a better daughter, wife, mother, or friend.
A funeral for close family will be held at Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah on Saturday, April 18 at 1:00 pm. It will be live streamed on the Wing Mortuary Facebook page.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2020