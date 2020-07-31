Having driven 8,000,000 miles, LeGrand Bills Soelberg left for his final trip on July 27, 2020. He was born August 31, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Nelda Mae Bills and Renoldo Truman Soelberg. He passed away just short of his 80th birthday due to natural causes.

LeGrand grew up in Eastern Idaho and Payette Idaho and graduated from Payette High School. He graduated with his Associate of Arts at Ricks College. He then served a two-year mission to Canada under President Thomas S. Monson. In the fall of 1963, he enrolled at BYU. He met his wife, Karen Smith, at BYU and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple October 21, 1965. School was interrupted by serving in the Air Force in Colorado Springs for four years. He then went back to BYU and graduated in May 1971 with a degree in Communications and Public Relations and a double minor in Political Science and Youth Leadership. LeGrand put himself through college driving busses. After graduating he worked at Southwestern Oregon Community College. He realized his desire to drive buses was so great he went back to driving charter and tour buses for several companies. For more than 27 years he drove for LeBus. He traveled everywhere in the United States and Canada taking numerous school groups, church groups (including General Authorities), and International groups to wherever they were going. At times, his five children were able to travel with him one at a time.

He was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many capacities including scouting, missionary work, and priesthood leadership. His calling as a ministering brother his whole life was very important to him and he loved serving his families.

He will always be remembered as one that reached out to people he knew or to make a new friend. He always took time to make a phone call, send a short note, send a birthday greeting, or give a handshake to all his acquaintances.

He is survived by his wife Karen and their five children, Karilyn (Doug) of Bountiful, UT; Chris (Sara) of Mesa, AZ; Kim (Brian) of Santa Clara, UT; Michael (Tammy) of Gilbert, AZ; and Teresa (Bryan) of Centerville, UT. He has eighteen grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by his brothers, Blaine (Lyn), Glade (Carol), and DeeRay. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family will gather on Saturday for a Graveside Service held at the Ogden City Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store