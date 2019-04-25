Leila Tippetts Hansen

1916 ~ 2019

Leila Tippetts Hansen passed away April 14, 2019 at age 103 from pneumonia. She was living at the Harmony Hills Assisted Living Center in Midvale, Utah. Leila was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. She loved her family, reading, painting, traveling, peaches and corn.

Leila was born March 4, 1916 in Salem, Utah to John Roy Tippetts and Ethel Josephine Adair and lived her childhood years in Morgan, Utah, graduating from Morgan High School in 1934. Leila was the third of five children; two older brothers, Emerson Adair and Joseph Von, both deceased, and two younger sisters, Mildred and Glenna.

Leila married Harold Berge Hansen August 2, 1941 in Washington, DC and lived in Baltimore, Maryland until returning to Utah the summer of 1942. Leila was and is the mother to 4 children: Ralph Berge, deceased, (Ruth & Yvonne both deceased), Carol Ann Sterzer (Ken), James Berge, deceased, (VeRae), and Bonnie Lee Romney (Clive).

Leila taught school in the Salt Lake City and Granite school districts for 25 years teaching mostly 4th grade and special education until her retirement. After her husband, Harold, died (Feb. 9, 1994) she served a mission to Arizona for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with her sister Glenna from the fall of 1994 to the fall of 1995.

Leila lived with her daughter Bonnie from 2010 until she entered assisted living in January 2019. She is survived by her sisters Mildred and Glenna; daughters Carol and Bonnie; 25 grandchildren; 84 great-grandchildren; and 57 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 1 grandchild and 3 great-grandchildren.

A public viewing will be held at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, April 26th from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the chapel on 1250 W. 5550 S. in Taylorsville, Utah on Saturday, April 27th at noon with a viewing before at 11 a.m. She will be buried at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 W. 4100 S.

