Lela Jane Kimber Runyan
Lela Jane Kimber Runyan
1928 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, Utah-Lela Jane Kimber Runyan (Salt Lake City, Utah) quietly returned home to her Heavenly Father on May 30, 2020 at the age of 92. She will be remembered for her desire to do what is right and to make others happy. She was born May 7, 1928 in Grouse Creek Utah to Joseph A. Kimber and Bertha Taylor Kimber. She is survived by 7 of her 8 children (Jeneen, Becky, Peggy, David, Renee, Richard, Duane, and Allen), many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Online condolences may be shared at www.LarkinMortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 3, 2020.
