Lela Rae Mack


1928 - 2019


Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Sept. 15th 2019. Born February 1928, she grew up in Salt Lake and graduated from South High School. Lela was very active in the women's auxiliary of V.F.W.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 60 years, Jack. She always enjoyed current fashion styles and this was reflected in her personal wardrobe. Survived by her son Charles (Mary) Mack and daughter Debra (Peter) Talboys. Her adoring 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family. Interment: Salt Lake/City View Memoriam.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 8, 2019
