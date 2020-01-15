Home

McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Elsinore Cemetery
150 S. 700 E.
Elsinore, UT
Lelah Marie Smith Estep Loebrick Nuffer


1933 - 2020
Lelah Loebrick Nuffer
1933 ~ 2020
Lelah Smith Estep Loebrick Nuffer, age 86, passed away on January 12, 2020. Lelah was born February 24, 1933 to Samual David and Hattie Mae Smith, in Cascade, West Virginia. Lelah was a Registered Nurse for 43 years.
Lelah is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Horace, John, and David; seven sisters: Naomi, Kathleen, Anne, Mary, Edith, Norma, and Nancy; and son-in-law Harold Colby. She is survived by her children: Amy Jeannine Colby, Jeannie Marie Morris (Kevin), Eva Loebrick Burton (Steven), Leon Fred Nuffer (Becky); 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd, Taylorsville, UT. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 17th, 12:00 noon at Elsinore Cemetery, 150 S. 700 E., Elsinore, Utah. Visit mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for more information.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
