Leland Arthur Ritter
1939 ~ 2020
Leland Arthur Ritter was born November 5, 1933 in Vale, North Dakota to Alma Martha Brown and Earl Ritter. He was raised in South & North Dakota, Nebraska and Wyoming. His Father died in 1939 and he had many step fathers included Oliver McKittrick, whom he loved as a Dad. He attended many school and eventually was attending a Bible School in Nebraska when he met and married Deloris Meyers and had 2 sons Brent Edward and Loren Lee. After a divorce he married Joy Huber and together they raised a daughter Candi. He spent his adult life in southern California where he worked as an Ironworker, Salesman and owned many business. He married Susan Kay Judd and eventually moved to Utah, where he started a business in Provo called Ritter Ranch Products. We eventually sold that business and started an Aloe Vera company, Aloe Master International that has been located in Provo, Utah, Denver, Colorado and Dallas and Georgetown Texas. Lee and his wife,Susan moved back to Utah and lived in South Jordan until his death.
He lectured on the benefits of Aloe vera at expos throughout the United States and the world, he was on radio and television. He wrote 2 books Aloe vera, a Mission Discovered and 21st Century Medicine, Aloe vera Rediscovered and filmed a video Nature's Miracle with Jay Osmond. Lee Ritter is the pioneer of Whole Leaf Aloe Vera, including the concentrated Aloe juice and the Aloe vera capsules.
He survived by his wife Susan, his children Brent and Becky Ritter, Loren and Nancy Ritter and Candi and Dan Grinder, two sisters Janice and Jacque and a brother Robert McKittrick, six Grandchildren and seven Great Grandchildren.
We would like to thank Customized Health Care for their loving care over the last few months, you really made a difference.
His funeral with be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 S 2200 W Riverton, Utah. A viewing will be on Thursday, February 6, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to the service, both at Broomhead Funeral Home. Interment at Wasatch Lawns. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 2, 2020