Leland Neil Redding
1961 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Leland Neil Redding, age 58, passed away on January 13, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT. He was born on January 18, 1961 in Salt Lake City, UT to Joseph and Shirlene Redding. He married Paula J. Atwood on March 18, 1981 in the Salt Lake Temple. A viewing will be held on Tuesday January 21, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, UT 84123. A funeral service will follow Wednesday January 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the same location with a viewing starting at 10:00 AM. Please refer to memorialutah.com for full obituary.
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020