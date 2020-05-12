Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Funeral
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Lena Thelma McMillan


1929 - 2020
Lena Thelma McMillan Obituary
Lena Thelma McMillan
1929 ~ 2020
Lena Thelma Hansley McMillan, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, returned to her Heavenly Father on May 9, 2020 incident to age. She was 90 years old. She was born on November 30, 1929 in Hampstead, North Carolina to Owen Lester Hansley and Lena Vance Sanders. She and her twin brother Thurman were the 6th and 7th of 11 children.
Thelma was sealed for time and eternity to Darrel Kaye McMillan on September 7, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 63 years and have built a wonderful life together. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many auxiliary callings and in the Jordan River Temple baptistry. She blessed the lives of many through her devoted service.
Thelma is survived by her husband Kaye; children: Mike, Mary Ann (Rick), Melanie, and Mitch (Plechette); grandchildren: Tony (Keaton), Amy (Tom), Mason (Jessica), Maddison (Trevyn), and Max (Carolina); great grand-children: Savannah, Sadie, Milo, Sienna, and Enzo on the way; brother George (Stuffy) and sister Sandy Hansley both of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Bryant, Dan, and Thurman; sisters: Margaret, Mary, Evelyn, Faye, and Rebecca; and grandson, Jacob.
The family expresses gratitude to all the doctors and nurses who cared for mom and to Intermountain Home Health and Hospice. We also express thanks to all who have offered their service, love, and support in any way.
Thelma's funeral will be held on Wednesday, May 13 at 10:00 am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary in Murray, UT, and it is restricted to immediate family only due to Covid19 concerns. Others may view the service on the internet at www.jenkins-soffe.com. Please click the link provided in the obituary. The interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.
