Lenna Simons Young
1928 ~ 2020
Lenna Simons Young was born on April 26, 1928 in Chesterfield, Bannock, Idaho. She passed away in West Valley City, Utah on July 2, 2020. Her parents were Edward Simons and Ila Louisa Croshaw. She had an older brother named Joseph who died when he was three days old. She also had a younger brother, Dale Edward Simons, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her younger sister Sharilyn Clement Hiatt. She attended schools in Oxford, Idaho and Magna, Utah. Her father died when she was three years old leaving a young widow and two small children. When she was six years old her mother married William Henry Clement and the family moved to Magna, Utah. Lenna was a girl who liked school and she took full advantage of her educational opportunities.
She married Ross Albert Young on November 17, 1947. He was a tall, dark handsome returning soldier. Ross built the house they always lived in and passed away in. Together they had five children - Kathlyn (Jerry Jensen), Karen (Robert Young), Ed Young, Janet (Alan Stenberg), Randal Young (Wendy Rinquest).
Lenna spent her life in service to her neighbors, her family, her church and everyone she knew. She taught preschool for forty two years and the children loved "grandma". Mom was always passionate and tireless in the service of others. Her Christ-like attributes will ever be an example for us to aspire to. She touched the lives of so many people in so many ways. She epitomized selflessness each and every day. When our dad was diagnosed with a terminal illness thirty three years ago she became his constant, devoted caregiver. Witnessing her attend to his needs was truly inspiring and life affirming. Their long-awaited reunion is a beautiful thing. We find great solace in that knowledge. Lenna has twenty grandchildren - Andy, Alex, Adam, Katy Joslyn, Jeff, Suzanne, Kathryn, McKenzie, Solomon. Scott, Elizabeth, Jill,
Kristin, Jared, Ayden, Cody, Karly, Gabe, and Lauren. Lenna also has thirty five great grandchildren
There will be a viewing Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W 2700 S, Magna. More information at www.peelfuneralhome.com